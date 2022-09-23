Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Ameren were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 885.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 864.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameren

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total transaction of $153,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.13.

AEE opened at $90.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $99.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.86.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.