Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,247 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,127,000 after buying an additional 307,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 93,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of BK opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.