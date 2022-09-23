Brookstone Capital Management Buys New Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 146,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 50,697 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.31. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.