Brookstone Capital Management Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $3,875,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.87.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $28.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

