Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.67.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $262.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $294.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

