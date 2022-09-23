Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 2,283 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,638,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,321,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 473.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 43,867 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $814,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $115.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.58. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.78 and a fifty-two week high of $167.91.

