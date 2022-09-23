Brookstone Capital Management Sells 159 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $558,176,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 396.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,231,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,171 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,245,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,743 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,508,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,296,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.77.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $75.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 25.06%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

