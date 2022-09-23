Brookstone Capital Management Sells 244 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $327.70 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $446.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.63.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.13). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.81 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $394.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.18.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.