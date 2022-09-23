BTR Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,753.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after acquiring an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,021,616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $56,755,855,000 after acquiring an additional 698,970 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $14,053,756,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,936,342 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 227,382 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $117.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

