Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,010 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 689,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,336,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 1.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $436.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

