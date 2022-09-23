Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.82. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.79 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

