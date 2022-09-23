Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,265 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,274 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $11,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $73.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average of $107.51. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.38.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.