Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,557 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27.

