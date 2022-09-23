Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.05. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

