Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,218 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $12,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUTY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $46.71 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

