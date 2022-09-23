Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.03 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 491,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,919 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHY. Ford Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPHY stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average of $23.67. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $27.00.

