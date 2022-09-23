Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.03 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $12,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $120.71 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.32 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.55 and a 200-day moving average of $130.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

