Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $12.05 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.98 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.36 and a fifty-two week high of $124.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

