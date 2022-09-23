Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.12 Million Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $9,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 30.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,546,000 after buying an additional 140,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,303,000.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of CFO stock opened at $64.73 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $61.66 and a 12 month high of $78.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.87 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
