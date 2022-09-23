Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.23 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,613 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $9,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.82.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

