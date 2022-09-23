Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.57 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $26.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.61. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $36.01.

