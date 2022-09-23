Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $9.64 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 153,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,619,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,323,000 after purchasing an additional 557,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,403,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,705,000 after buying an additional 930,493 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,664,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,460,000 after buying an additional 276,206 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,265,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,030,000 after buying an additional 58,199 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $58.65 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.81.

