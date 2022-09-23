Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,324 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,339,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 112,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 24,746 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.17%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.63.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

