Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $12,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.38.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of GD opened at $228.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.50. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.