Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $258.18 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $247.38 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.43 and its 200 day moving average is $274.28.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

