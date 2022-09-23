Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 598,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $86,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $136.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $324.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.