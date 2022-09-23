Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $9,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $86.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

