Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 10,746 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 295,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,746 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $12,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,146,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 564,886 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,279,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,970,000 after buying an additional 155,514 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,151,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,928,000 after buying an additional 87,922 shares during the period.

FV opened at $42.86 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68.

