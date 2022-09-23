Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 113,571 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,571 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $29.35 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52-week low of $29.25 and a 52-week high of $43.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.23.

