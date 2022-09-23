Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 13,983 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 329,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $11,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,368,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,082,000 after acquiring an additional 936,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,108,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,448,000 after buying an additional 641,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,071,000 after buying an additional 304,924 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,225,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,571,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

CALF opened at $33.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68.

