Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,341 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,341 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $549,574,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $668,384,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $208.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $207.68 and a twelve month high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on SHW. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.39.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

