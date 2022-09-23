Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 3,864 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,864 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $9,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $46.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.06. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $57.82.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

