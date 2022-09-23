Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,606 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after purchasing an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 182,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,541,000 after purchasing an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 549.1% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 45,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 38,248 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $15,500,000.

Shares of SOXX opened at $338.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.25 and a 200 day moving average of $402.19. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $326.70 and a fifty-two week high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

