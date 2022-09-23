Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,736 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 444,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSEARCA:BUFR opened at $21.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.49. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $24.14.

