Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF (NYSEARCA:HUSV – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 356,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF worth $11,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HUSV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.18. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $36.05.

