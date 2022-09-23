Carmel Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Tobam lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $68,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $240.98 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $237.57 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $267.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

