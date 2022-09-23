Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Boosted by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 67.7% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Carnival Co. & to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.20 to $7.70 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Carnival Co. & Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CCL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.03.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 67.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.80) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

