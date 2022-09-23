Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,087,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,453,000 after buying an additional 16,505,073 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 69,450,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,766,967,000 after buying an additional 9,951,763 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $411,540,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,937,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 126.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,306,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,429,000 after buying an additional 2,958,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Carrier Global Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

