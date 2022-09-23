Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Centene were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 618.7% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 18.4% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the second quarter valued at $37,156,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 94,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 12.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens raised their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.63.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $394,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $394,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock worth $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

