CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.66 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,860.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,252 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.2% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com stock opened at $117.31 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

