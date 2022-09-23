Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.2% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.8 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $436.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

