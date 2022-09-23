CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSWI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in CSW Industrials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 20,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 78.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSWI opened at $122.62 on Friday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.03 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 0.82.

CSW Industrials ( NASDAQ:CSWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.51. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $199.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

CSWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research raised their price target on CSW Industrials from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total value of $731,432.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,963,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $1,437,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,920 shares in the company, valued at $7,840,484.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,373 shares of company stock valued at $2,765,038. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, traps, and vents for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally, and specified building products.

