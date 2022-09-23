CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock Position Reduced by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVBF. State Street Corp grew its position in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,119,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,208,000 after acquiring an additional 942,421 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in CVB Financial by 131.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after acquiring an additional 885,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,212,000 after buying an additional 870,737 shares during the last quarter. 72.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CVB Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.74. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $28.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.37.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $136.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

