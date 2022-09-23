Dan Puckett Sells 1,100 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.33, for a total value of $320,463.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,635,137.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.21, for a total value of $321,431.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Dan Puckett sold 1,350 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $279,571.50.

ShockWave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $258.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.21. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $314.90. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered ShockWave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShockWave Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.