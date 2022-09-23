Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,652,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,303,338,000 after acquiring an additional 126,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after acquiring an additional 171,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.19.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 4.4 %

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.