Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,865 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $102,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 169.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $27.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $35.63.

