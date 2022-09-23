Diversified Trust Co Acquires 30,710 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 252.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,710 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.5% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 58.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 26,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $215,387.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,815,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 37,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $341,099.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,923,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,699,438.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,761 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shares of PLTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

