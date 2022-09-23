Diversified Trust Co Acquires 4,069 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Ciena were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,906,925 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,436,000 after acquiring an additional 392,550 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,114,000 after buying an additional 1,409,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ciena by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,990,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,314,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,125,000 after buying an additional 492,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ciena from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ciena from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.32.

Ciena Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $41.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $40.17 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.43.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $867.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,031,514.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rick Hamilton sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $103,606.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,635.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $158,858.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,337 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,514.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,395,279. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.