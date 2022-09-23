Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,246 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,894,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,917,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.5 %

CARR stock opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.12 and a 1-year high of $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

