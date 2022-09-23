Diversified Trust Co Acquires 5,464 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.72.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ACAD stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.67.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.06 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.